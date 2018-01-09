Morocco: Kuna, Map Discuss Means to Strengthen Cooperation

Kuwait City — Board Chairman and Director General of Kuwait news agency (KUNA), Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij Al-Ibrahim Al-Sabah, and Director General of Morocco's news agency (MAP), Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, discussed on Monday in Kuwait City the means to strengthen cooperation between the two agencies.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss the means to raise relations between the two agencies to the level of the distinguished ties between the two countries in several areas.

On this occasion, Hachimi Idrissi, who is also the chairman of the Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) and of the Atlantic Federation of African News Agencies (FAAPA), stressed the importance of the implementation of the agreement signed in Rabat in 2012 on the exchange of expertise and experiences between journalists of the two agencies to follow political and economic developments in Morocco and Kuwait.

In this context, both parties agreed to take the necessary steps to accredit a MAP correspondent in Kuwait, in line with the Agency's orientation to strengthen its presence mainly in countries with which the Kingdom enjoys exemplary relations.

In this regard, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Duaij Al-Ibrahim Al-Sabah, who also chairs the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), expressed his willingness to facilitate the accreditation of a MAP correspondent in Kuwait, noting that KUNA seeks to develop cooperation with MAP to serve the interests of the two countries.

At this meeting, the two sides examined a draft convention between the KUNA Media Skills Development Center and the African Training Center for Journalists in Rabat with the aim of providing training to FAAPA journalists by the KUNA center.