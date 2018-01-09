9 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Brig Gen Sekamana Retires From RDF

By Times Reporter

Brigadier General Jean-Damascène Sekamana, 60, has retired from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

According to Article 82 of RDF Special Statute, General Officers may retire at age of fifty-five, an age limit which may be extended for not more than 5 years in the interest of service in RDF.

Before his retirement, he was working as coordinator of Production in RDF Reserve Force.

"RDF would like to inform the general public that the request for retirement by Brig Gen Jean-Damascène Sekamana has been granted by the Commander in Chief of RDF and President of Rwanda in his capacity as the retiring authority for General Officers," a statement from RDF said.

Brig Gen (Rtd) Sekamana, joined Rwanda Patriotic Army (current RDF) during the liberation struggle in 1990. He served in different capacities that include G2 Gendarmerie; Commanding officer, Brigade Commander and Acting Division Commander.

He also served as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of operations in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

