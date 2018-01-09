Botswana: Nation in Reprieve As Mercury Deepens

Gaborone — Some parts of the country will from today experience cooling temperatures following days of seething heat.
Temperatures rose as high as 41°C in some areas.
Metereological Services however warns that the heat wave will continue being experienced in other parts, prompting the public to heed the following health tips:
- Drink lots of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid prolonged stay under the sun
- Wear long, loose fitting clothing and avoid dark colours
- Limit outside activities to early morning or evening
- Apply sunscreen lotions
- Wear sunglasses, hats and use umbrellas when going out
- Avoid leaving children, elderly and pets in parking areas
- Visit nearest health facility if you experience shallow breath, headache, dizziness, painful muscles, fainting, heat cramps, rapid pulse, nausea, fatigue.
Source : BOPA