Botswana: Nation in Reprieve As Mercury Deepens

Gaborone — Some parts of the country will from today experience cooling temperatures following days of seething heat.

Temperatures rose as high as 41°C in some areas.

Metereological Services however warns that the heat wave will continue being experienced in other parts, prompting the public to heed the following health tips:

- Drink lots of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

- Avoid prolonged stay under the sun

- Wear long, loose fitting clothing and avoid dark colours

- Limit outside activities to early morning or evening

- Apply sunscreen lotions

- Wear sunglasses, hats and use umbrellas when going out

- Avoid leaving children, elderly and pets in parking areas

- Visit nearest health facility if you experience shallow breath, headache, dizziness, painful muscles, fainting, heat cramps, rapid pulse, nausea, fatigue.

Source : BOPA