9 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Bourse Starts New Year Strongly

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) started the year strongly after posting 2.45bn/- turnover, which is equivalent to 544.93 per cent compared to 0.38bn/- of the last week of 2017.

During the week under review, the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) turned up to be the top trading equity that dominated the market share by 73.07 per cent. According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap-ups, the top gainers for the week were Swissport (SWISS) that appreciated by 7.43 per cent to end week at 3,760/- per share.

The self-listed Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) appreciated by 1.79 per cent, closing the week at 1,140/-. The total market capitalisation decreased by 0.28 per cent to end the week at 23.01tri/- while the domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.10 per cent to 10.28tri/-.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the green and red territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 3,923 points, 0.10 per cent higher than preceding week. The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,389.59 points, down by 0.28 per cent compared to last week.

Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green and stable territory with the industrial and Allied Index maintaining its points and closing at 5,504.27 points. Banks, Finance and Investment Index went up by 0.02 per cent, closing at 2,461.60 points while commercial Services Sector also increased by 0.44 per cent, closing at 2,473.19 points.

As the year starts we anticipate moderate activities in banking, commercial services and industrial and allied sectors based on speculate motive. It is therefore, a time to employ the art of selection to find the best investment opportunities.

Tanzania

Kenya Runs Out of Wildlife Space

KENYA's latest wildlife census -- held just last December - shows the country is currently 'proud' home to 7,347… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.