Tanzania: Dar Bourse Starts New Year Strongly

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) started the year strongly after posting 2.45bn/- turnover, which is equivalent to 544.93 per cent compared to 0.38bn/- of the last week of 2017.

During the week under review, the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) turned up to be the top trading equity that dominated the market share by 73.07 per cent. According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap-ups, the top gainers for the week were Swissport (SWISS) that appreciated by 7.43 per cent to end week at 3,760/- per share.

The self-listed Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) appreciated by 1.79 per cent, closing the week at 1,140/-. The total market capitalisation decreased by 0.28 per cent to end the week at 23.01tri/- while the domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.10 per cent to 10.28tri/-.

Comparatively, key benchmark indices were in the green and red territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 3,923 points, 0.10 per cent higher than preceding week. The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,389.59 points, down by 0.28 per cent compared to last week.

Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green and stable territory with the industrial and Allied Index maintaining its points and closing at 5,504.27 points. Banks, Finance and Investment Index went up by 0.02 per cent, closing at 2,461.60 points while commercial Services Sector also increased by 0.44 per cent, closing at 2,473.19 points.

As the year starts we anticipate moderate activities in banking, commercial services and industrial and allied sectors based on speculate motive. It is therefore, a time to employ the art of selection to find the best investment opportunities.