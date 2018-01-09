Malawi: Egypt Grants 12 Scholarships to Islamic Malawian Students

Lilongwe — As one way of contributing to the country's development, the Government of Egypt has awarded twelve academic scholarships to twelve Islamic Malawian students to study at Hazard University in Egypt.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Deputy Ambassador of Egypt to Malawi, Abdallh Hosny said the scholarship scheme is composed of some schemes put together by the Egyptian Government to advance education experience that will help in developing Malawi.

"These scholarships will help the students to expose themselves academically. Also, there will be an exchange of tradition and experiences from countries they will travel to which will help contribute to the country's development," said Hosny.

Some of the courses offered at the University include: Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy, Medicine, Political Science, Accounting, Economics and Law.

The Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, Samson Mbewe, commended the Government of Egypt for its contribution to the education sector in Malawi, saying education is a key to the development of Malawi.

"This is not the first time for the Government of Egypt to offer scholarships. I, therefore, take this opportunity to thank them for what they are doing for us, mostly in areas of education.

"This will help in developing Malawi and cementing the relationship between our two countries," Mbewe said.

The fully funded scholarships have all been granted to male students and they are expected to leave on January 12, 2018.