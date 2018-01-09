Rwanda: Div. 2 League - Intare FC Beat Interforce to Take Lead in Pool B

Intare Football Club moved top of Pool B in the second division league after defeating Interforce FC 3-2 on Sunday at FERWAFA ground.

Emmanuel Rubona's team came into the game, second in the table with 15 points after defeating AS Muhanga 2-1 last weekend-they now lead Pool B with 18 points from eight matches.

AS Muhanga are second with 16 points from seven matches while Interforce FC dropped to eighth place with six points.

Interforce FC took the lead through striker Denis Muhire in the 12th minute but forward Protais Sindambiwe netted a hat-trick for Intare in the 18th, 24th and 75th minutes- right-back Alexandre Munyemana pulled one back for Interforce in the 62nd minute.

After the match, former APR FC coach Rubona, said, "First of all, I must congratulate my players because we played this match as a team and we won as a team.

Meanwhile, the Pool A match between Vision FC and Pepiniere FC was abandoned on Saturday due to heavy rains at Mumena Stadium.

Sorwathe FC lead Pool A with 16 points after thrashing second-from-bottom Akagere FC 6-0. Vision FC, despite not finishing the match; remain in second place with 15 points, level with Rwamagana City after they beat Unity SC 3-2, while Pepiniere are 4th, a point behind.

Sunday; Group B

Interforce 2-3 Intare FC

SEC Academy 2-0 UR FC

Hope FC 0-0 United Stars

Saturday

Vision JN 1-1 Rugende FC

Heroes FC 0-2 La Jeunesse

Sunday; Group A

Akagera FC 0-6 Sorwathe FC

Saturday

Gasabo FC 0-2 Aspor

Rwamagana City 3-2 Unity SC

Gitikinyoni FC 2-1 Esperance SK