Uganda: MTN Uganda Invest $13,500 to Sponsor Local Football Teams

The popularity of football in Africa has grown over the years and institutions are looking into considerations of promoting the sport. GoTV, Barclays Bank and MTN have been on the forefront to unveil programs that will nurture the culture of football and keep the dreams of many alive.

Recently MTN Uganda unveiled a pilot program that will seek to support local football teams in the country. The program dubbed Grassroots Football Program will seek to help the company acquire soccer kits to be donated to the local football teams countrywide.

MTN has already invested $13,500 for the first phase of the project that will cater for at least 66 village football clubs. The clubs will get new, quality shorts and jerseys as well as soccer balls. Mr. Keith Tukei, MTN General Manager for Sales and Distribution is excited about the plans in developing the game and admits the company will want many talents to be discovered and utilized.

We have as well seen SportPesa, the sports betting platform, financing big clubs like Hull City and Premier League topflight club Everton. They have emerged as one of the fastest growing company and their presence in Kenya as well as Tanzania was felt when Merseyside club Everton visited Kenya to promote football culture in the country.

Mr. Tukei is adamant the initiative will help children across the country gain footballing experience that is able to give those means of livelihood as they progress, grow and develop in their skills.

With villages' football teams competing in various tournaments, the award prize will benefit the players and the society. A number can win sponsorship oversees to further their studies as they continue to build their career on football. With plenty of talent still at the country's disposal, there is yet more to be done to ensure the great talents are taken care of and utilized to the best.

Top talents will be appreciated by the brand, paving way for a number to enter top flight teams and get more competitive. The Sales and Distribution team will handle the company's course of visits as they scout for new talent.

Already it is smart moves for brand exposure that will see MTN gain a cutting edge in its operations countrywide.