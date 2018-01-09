Somalia: A Precarious Calm Returns to Tukaraq a Day After Fighting

A precarious Calm has returned to Tukaraq town in Sool region a day after a heavy fight between Somaliland forces and Puntland troops.

The local residents said they are worried about the military movement ongoing outside the city, where Puntland Defence Forces are regrouping for a counter-attack on Tukaraq.

Puntland sent reinforcement troops to the region after it lost the town to Somaliland forces on Monday following a deadly gunfight.

On the other hand, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has cancelled a trip to Bosaso and Qardho towns in Puntland for an undisclosed reason.

Puntland has accused Somaliland of waging war against its territory to disrupt Farmajo's visit and vowed a forceful response to what it called "an aggressive invasion."