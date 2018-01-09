Liberia: Menjay Advises Nursing Graduates, President-Elect Weah

The Principal of Ricks Institute and President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Education Convection, Reverend Olu Q. Menjay, on Sunday warned President-elect George Weah and members of the incoming government not to lead for themselves, but for the betterment of the country and its citizens, because they are the ones that elected them.

Rev. Menjay's advice was contained in a sermon he delivered on Sunday, January 7 at the Baccalaureate Service of the 14th Commencement Convocation of the United Methodist University (UMU).

Menjay observed that 70 percent of the population voted for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah and his Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, "because they want positive changes that would eventually take them from poverty woes as they suffered during past regimes."

The CDC-led government, he said, should be able to give Liberians the change they have yearned for over the past 12 years to improve their living condition.

According to Menjay, it is sinful in the site of God for elected leaders to think of themselves, rather than improving the welfare of the people they lead, because the grace of God is important for every earthly administration.

Rev. Menjay recalled how early Christian leaders led their flocks, and therefore, those coming into leadership positions today should lead with the measure of faith and by good examples through their God given skills to convince others to join them; not to be asking for legislation that will make Liberia a Christian nation.

"Don't legislate your faith," he warned.

Menjay said every citizen has a place in contemporary Liberia, adding, "no one has the ability or passion to explore God given talents within any given society."

"Use wisely the skills God has given you, because it will become useless if you overused them, and will also become useless if you did not perform to the best of the expectations. So, you need to reflect on your God given talents to improve the country," Menjay emphasized.

To the graduates, he called on them to prepare themselves for difficulties ahead of each of them, "because a person who refuses to think is lifeless."

He advised them to think with good judgment, and develop concepts that will move the country forward.

"There are many bogus degrees in Liberia, because Liberian employers consider person with a degree without carefully looking at the skills that are found within an individual who does not hold a degree," he said.

Rev. Menjay then encouraged the graduates to think critically, because many Liberian students lack substance and judgments that would put them on the right societal trajectory.

Johnson N. Gwaikolo, UMU president, cautioned the graduates to walk with their heads held high, because they have done well in their education sojourn, which the school sees as the reason to confer a degree on each of them.

Francis Kpoleh, a 22-year old graduate from the Nursing Department, expressed how grateful she was for the level of education the UMU is offering to prospective nurses that have enrolled at the school.

Nursing students at Sunday's occasion

Ms Kpoleh said UMU is working hard to ensure that the country produces qualified nurses that will fill in the gaps in the health sector.

"UMU is not only producing nurses, but qualified ones that would upgrade the country's health sector. With such quality nurses that UMU is training, we will not allow our compatriots to go to Ghana or any foreign land for treatment, because we will be here to respond to the health issues in the shortest given time," Ms Kpoleh proudly boasted.