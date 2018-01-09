Liberia: Businessman to Invest in Apartment Housing to Boost Economy

A Liberian business executive who has just returned from the United States has promised to invest in apartment housings that would attract American travelers to Liberia to boost the economy.

Rev. Telford Ammons, in an interview on Friday in Monrovia, said such a viable initiative would considerably boost revenue generation and put the Liberian economy in a stronger position.

He said an average person that intends to travel to any country needs at least US$4,000; and if ten persons happen to travel to Liberia at a given time, the Liberian economy would experience some viable boosts.

He, however, intimated that as a consultant to a technological institution in the United States, he could use his contacts to bring groups of Americans to Liberia to help in the provision of low-cost electricity in the country.

Commenting on the garbage crisis in Liberia, Rev. Ammons disclosed that there are alternative means to control waste disposal by transforming the waste into bio-fuel to generate reliable and efficient electricity.

Rev. Ammons also assured Liberians that when a good investment climate operates in Liberia, in a few years Liberians can rest assured that power supply will be constant all day, year round in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Shedding light on agriculture and the amount of U$200,000,000 spent on the importation of rice in Liberia, Rev. Ammons noted that any nation that wants to maintain its people must be able to feed itself.

He, however, stressed the need for a vigorous initiative such as cooperative development in agriculture that would ensure the production of cassava, plantains, potatoes, bananas and other perishable commodities to beat back the huge importation of rice in the country.

Rev. Ammons said if growing rice is disadvantageous to Liberia, then Liberians should begin to consider growing other commodities that would enhance the development, growth, and progress of the economy.

He also underscored the need for Liberians to develop the spirit of working with any sitting government and offer constructive criticisms that will assist that government to succeed.

On education, Rev. Ammons stressed that priority must be placed on education of the general population to help the citizens to make informed decisions in the democratic governance of the country.

He expressed concern over the huge illiteracy gap in Liberia and called on the incoming government to work overtime to ensure that education of every kind should reach many Liberians in the country.

"Young Liberians who have graduated from our high schools with requisite credentials must be afforded the opportunity to enroll at our universities especially the University of Liberia," Rev. Ammons pleaded.

In closing, Rev. Ammons extended his congratulations to the newly elected government and urged the new leaders to work for the overall good of the nation.

Rev. Ammons holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from two prominent American universities. He is the chief executive officer of Ghitap Incorporated.