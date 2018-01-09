Liberia: Weah Urged to End 'Politics of Exclusion'

BFF's Augustine Arkoi: "Liberians have been victims of 'deliberate politics and policies' of socioeconomic marginalization...'

The Better Future Foundation (BFF) has cautioned President-elect, George Weah, to consider himself as a providential political figure who represents the desire of the country's youthful population not only for generational change but also for the socioeconomic and political renaissance of the country.

In a statement of congratulation yesterday issued in Monrovia, BFF stressed that with his victory at the polls, Mr. Weah now has the dispensational responsibility to ensure that the wishes and aspirations of the nation's marginalized population are not suffocated and/or swept under the carpet, but are rather prioritized by the government under his presidency.

BFF reminded the President-elect to also be aware that for decades, the vast majority of Liberians have been victims of "deliberate politics and policies" of socioeconomic marginalization and deprivation at the behest of succeeding ruling establishments leading to the country's recent civil war, coupled with widespread disenchantment, poverty, and misery as well as gross lack of development across the country.

The BFF President, Augustine Arkoi, underscored the significance for the Weah-led government, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on 22, January, 2018, to endeavor in putting an end to such "policies of political marginalization and exclusion, which, in yesteryears, enabled few elites to conspire against the human development interest of the country."

The Foundation also called on the Weah-led administration to design programs and policies that will seek to attract both local and international investments and to particularly enable Liberians to play pivotal roles in the country's economic resuscitation and vibrancy through the institution of a moderate taxation scheme.

"Thousands of our citizens are still living in the diaspora under troubling conditions, while a few have made significant gains and achievements, but are skeptical to return home due to symptoms of unfavorable socioeconomic political conditions in the country," the BFF release added.

Similarly, BFF applauded the Boakai-Weah dialogue as exhibited through the Vice President's speech in which he conceded defeat in the December 26, 2017, runoff election, in addition to his congratulatory mobile phone call to President-elect Weah, a move which was reciprocated by the Mr. Weah through a courtesy visit to the residence of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

BFF characterized such dialogues and interactions involving the two political leaders as not only unprecedented in the electioneering history of Liberia but also as a clear demonstration of noble statesmanship that needs to be sustained for genuine national reconciliation and healing, and for the peace, stability, and progress of the country.

The release quoting BFF President Augustine Arkoi says Vice President Boakai and President-elect George Weah are the embodiment and reflections of the wishes of the contemporary Liberian society inclusive of all classes, whether educated, under-educated, rich or poor, among others, to ensure genuine national reconciliation as well as sustainable political and democratic transition.

Mr. Arkoi concluded by encouraging Liberians in all strata of the country to rise above their social, economic, religious and other differences and work with the new government to place the country on a new development trajectory.