Liberia: 186 Wheelchair Carts for Three Counties

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Florence A. Tolbert & The Disabled Advocates Incorporated will reach out to disabled Liberians in three southeastern counties with 186 appropriate wheelchair carts, according to its executive director, Sam Dean.

The three counties are: Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Grand Gedeh.

The wheelchairs were donated by Mobility Worldwide, a United States international charity enterprise that builds specialized wheelchair carts for those living in the developing world and distributes at no cost to provide the gift of mobility to disabled children and adults worldwide.

Also available for distribution are 24 cartons of books on various subjects.

To reach the beneficiaries in the targeted counties, according to Sam Dean, his outfit does not have funds or a vehicle to transport them, and is therefore asking for financial and material assistance to get the wheelchair carts to those in need in the three targeted counties.

He said challenges facing disabled Liberians should not be ignored by the incoming government, as it was in past governments. He appealed to the incoming administration of President-elect George Weah to make support to the disabled a priority.

"This will be possible if the government's social welfare system is strengthened with those who are passionate about easing the challenges facing disabled Liberians," Dean said.

He noted that the incoming administration should endeavor to make the disabled community more useful because they are part of the Liberian community, although they do not receive any support from any source for their upkeep.

Dean added that because of uncertainties in life, anyone can become a disabled person and therefore those who are disabled should be helped to contribute to society and live fulfilled lives.

He said to ensure that the wheelchair carts and books get to those targeted in the three counties, he is appealing to Liberians and humanitarian organizations to contact his group (0886-142-991 or 0777-916-865) for further discussion on the matter.

Meanwhile, he said the administration of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO) has furnished a computer laboratory with internet access to the community, for which they are grateful.

The Florence A. Tolbert & Disabled Advocates Incorporated was established in 2008 to support and secure support for disabled Liberians throughout the country.

Mobility Worldwide that provided the initial 186 wheelchair carts first began as P.E.T. PET is an acronym for the Personal Energy Transportation vehicle that the group constructs and distributes at no cost to provide the gift of mobility to disabled children and adults worldwide.

The carts are built at one of its 21 production facilities located throughout the United States and Zambia, East Africa. They are then donated to distribution partners who handle the shipping, importation, and assessment of beneficiaries.