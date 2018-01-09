9 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Military Vehicle in Mogadishu, No Casualties

A bomb explosion was heard Tuesday morning in parts of the Somali capital, Mogadishu which was targeted the government forces, witnesses and Police said.

A witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle said a military vehicle transporting Somali soldiers came under roadside bomb attack near Shirkole junction in Mogadishu.

After the blast, the troops cordoned off the scene and halted public transport and people's movement for a few minutes, according to the witness.

It was not immediately clear the exact casualty figures of the attack and no group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

