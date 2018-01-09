Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Moves Closer to Achieving 100 Percent Network Coverage

In a bid to keep citizens connected in the country, MTN and Vanu networks have formed a partnership that will see the two extend their telephone services in the rural areas. The integration of the two will see the rural areas access the telecom's service as the previous service provider look to widen its network and gain more ground for influence in the state's borders.

Rural Rwandans have not been able to enjoy mobile services due to poor infrastructure and lack of access to better networks. However, with the deal seemingly to begin soon, there will be lots to enjoy from the integration of the two companies. MTN Rwanda will hope to grow its customer base as it seeks to further enhance effective and efficient communication module among the settlers.

The rural population had been sidelined from various services but will see the digital divide cut short courtesy of Vanu and MTN networks coming into play. They will benefit from the voice and data services, which will be vital in their reach to other people. One outstanding and exciting factor will be the availability of mobile money services through MTN Mobile Money. Vanu Rwanda CEO Anthony Masozera believes this opportunity will be a stepping stone to greater economic opportunities to be provided by the service in the rural areas.

Mr. Masozera expressed his joy with the company forming an alliance with MTN Rwanda, on a programme that will bring change to the country. Most importantly, they aim at transforming lives of Rwandans by the services they offer for a better economy status on a personal and corporate level.

In his statement, he added that it was a dream comes true to work with the largest mobile service operator in the country, and their partnership deal has the ability to up lift the community. He appreciated MTN Rwanda for its willingness to work with other companies to propel change.

According to reports, it is revealed that with every increase in mobile penetration, there is positive result in the annual economic growth.

MTN Rwanda added the cream on the ice by highlighting the vitality of such projects even on a company level, that they will be able to serve their customers better.

The partnership reveals the crucial operation of business in the country, which aims at providing better conditions for growth and development.