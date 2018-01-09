Liberia: Sen. Zargo Joins Pro Tempore Race

Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo has declared his intention to join the race for Senate Pro Tempore due to be held at the Liberian Senate on Monday, 15 January.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, 8 January at his office at Capitol Building, Sen. Zargo said on December 5, 2017, he wrote a formal communication informing his fellow Senators about his desire to vie for the President Pro Tempore position of the Liberian Senate.

He says he wouldn't have contested the Senate Pro Tempore election if Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai had won the presidential elections because he and the Vice President are from the same County.

But he says he will contest the election since Mr. George Manneh Weah who is from different county has won the presidential polls. Sen. Zargo bases his argument on ensuring that the country is geographically balanced in terms of leadership position in this critical period.

He says throughout the years, he has advocated for genuine change in all sectors of the country especially within the governance system of here. Sen. Zargo notes that as national leaders, they must muster the courage to be selfless and lead differently.

The Lofa County lawmaker who is among three Senators vying for the Pro Tempore position indicates that if he is elected, he will conduct training for staffers of the Legislature because its effective and efficient services to the Liberian people is a factor to consider.

Sen. Zargo continues that lawmakers have to rebrand the image of the Legislature by the systems and policies they establish in order to reclaim the public trust and confidence and the respect that they deserve as individual lawmakers and collectively as an institution.

He adds that strengthening their relationship with others branches of government are a demanding obligation if they must move this country forward.