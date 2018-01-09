Liberia: Internal Affairs Minister to Contest Senatorial Bye-Election

Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa has declared his intention to contest the senatorial by-election in Bong County.

Senatorial by-elections are expected in Bong and Montserrado County this year, following the election of incoming President George Manneh Weah and his running mate Madam Jewel Howard - Taylor, both of whom were senators.

Dr. Tokpa says he is contesting the senatorial seat in Bong County to succeed Vice President - elect Madam Taylor to provide leadership and foster development in the county.

A release quotes Dr. Tokpa as saying he is not contesting the senatorial position for mere title or to earn money, but he wants an opportunity to serve his people by giving them the needed representation at the senate as was provided them over the years by Sen. Taylor.

The former Cuttington University President is warning his detractors who are spreading falsehood about his inability to contest due to the illness of his wife to desist.

He notes that spreading such falsehood will not help them nor discourage the people of Bong County of electing who they feel can ably represent them at the level of the senate.

Dr. Tokpa urges his compatriots who have intention to contest the by-election in Bong County to be civil and desist from preaching divisive politics.

Dr. Tokpa came second in the 2014 special senatorial election in Bong County which was won by Senator Taylor.