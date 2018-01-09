Liberia: Deng's Brother Killed At SRC

Photo: Capital FM

crime scene investigation

Police and local authorities in Margibi County are currently investigating circumstances leading to the mysterious death of a man identified as brother of Liberia's musical artist, Daniel Tom George, commonly known as Deng.

The victim, Smith T. George, who reportedly worked with the Fire Service Department of the Salala Rubber Corporation or SRC in Electoral District#5, Margibi County, was lifelessly discovered lying adjacent SRC Camp Five on Thursday, January 4, 2018 during morning hours.

The late Smith, 29, was also discovered with foam coming from his mouth, attired in purple long sleeve sweater and black long trousers.He was a resident of Monolon Town, one of those towns bordering the company's operational area.

Police are questioning one of his friends, Victor Nartee, who allegedly visited his house twice lately during the night prior to his death.According to information, Victor met Smith at his residence around 5:00 A.M. on the day of his death.

Speaking to reporters, Mark George, another brother, discloses that the late Smith George worked with SRC for about four years in the Fire Service Department prior to his death.

He suspects his death may have been masterminded by Victor Nartee, a close friend, adding that the deceased might have been strangulated and that some chemical substances were also used to overcome him.

He insists that Victor Nartee remains a prime suspect because he was lastly seen moving with the late Smith George on Wednesday, 3rd January at 9:00 P.M., and later went to call the deceased early Thursday morning before his death.

Mark George recalls that two years ago, similar incident occurred in one of the camps of the company, when a family member was also found dead with body parts allegedly extracted.

Though police are still investigating the death of Smith George, suspect Victor Nartee has allegedly told the investigation that he and the late Smith had gone to steal company's rubber when he was killed by men wearing green uniforms.He didn't say how the deceased was killed, as there was no bullet mark on the body.