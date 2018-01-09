Liberia: Malholk Foundation Reaffirms Support to Pregnant Women

Malholk Foundation Executive Director Randolph Kolleh has reaffirmed his organization's support to pregnant women across Bong County. The Foundation is a Gbarnga - based organization partnering with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health to support underprivileged pregnant women across Bong County.

Mr. Kolleh says one of the major aims of the Foundation is to encourage pregnant women to regularly visit the hospital or clinic from pregnancy to delivery. He says the venture is geared towards buttressing government's efforts in the reduction of maternal mortality.

Randolph Kolleh notes the one way maternal mortality can be speedily minimized is to encourage pregnant women to visit the health facility on a regular basis from the stage of pregnancy to delivery. The Malhok Foundation Executive Director discloses that more than 30% of those who were encouraged by the Foundation in 2017 delivered safely at different health facilities across the County.

He believes maternal mortality can only be eradicated when pregnant women themselves are aware of the consequences of delivering out of the hospital or clinic. Mr. Kolleh is at the same time appealing to the newly elected government of Liberia to pay keen attention to the health sector upon inauguration on 22 January.

He admits that the Foundation alone cannot achieve its goals without the help of government, stressing the need for the availability of basic necessities that will empower the Foundation to reach out to residents of hard to reach communities.

He complains about the lack of operational materials and funding as some of their major challenges.