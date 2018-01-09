Liberia: 59-Year-Old Man Imprisoned for Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

Monrovia — Despite numerous negotiations by elders to release 59-year-old man, who reportedly raped a 9-year-old girl in West Point, Fayiah Cole, has spent his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Cole reportedly had vaginal sex with the girl when her mother was nowhere around.

West Point is one of the largest densely populated slum communities in Monrovia.

The head of the women and children protection section (WACPS) of the Liberia National Police in West Point only identified as Alfred confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that the perpetrator has been taken to the Prison.

The girl struggled to inform her mother after she was allegedly abused four times by the suspect.

After several attempts by family and neighbors persuading her to speak out, she revealed the name of the perpetrator.

Prior to his confinement at the Monrovia Central Prison, the suspect was put behind bars at the West Point police depot after the complaint was filed to WACPS.

But some so-called elders of the community identified as Richard Edwin and Pa Weah have been negotiating with the Police for the release of the alleged rapist.

They reportedly demanded the release of the survivor who is being held at a safe home.

According to the mother of the survivor, the two elders approached her with a plea to withdraw the case from the police and that the suspect was going to handle the medical responsibility.

She said the two elderly men in their advocacy for the release of the suspected rapist said he has been a member of the community for the past 20 years and they've known him as a peaceful man.

The mother said her daughter told her she was experiencing chest pain.

"There were five persons in my room where he confessed saying that we should settle it because he has stayed longer in the community," she said.

According to her, the 59-year-old confessed to sexually abusing the minor on Christmas and New Year days.