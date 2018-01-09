Liberia: Margibi County Rep-Elect Presents NEC Certificate to District

Kakata — Representative-elect Mr. Ivar K. Jones of electoral District #2, Margibi County, has presented his "Certificate of Election" from the National Elections Commission (NEC) to residents of the district.

Mr. Jones, who is the first to do so in the county, did the presentation through the people's religious leaders.

The young entrepreneur turned politician, told his fellow citizens, who gathered in the Harbel Field Hall over the weekend, that the presentation of certificate to the religious leaders of the district was in appreciation to them for interceding on his behalf all throughout election period.

Representative-elect Jones craved the religious leaders' supports through intercession on his behalf he can always make sound and better decision in behalf of his people.

He extended gratitude his people for reposing their confidence in him to represent them for the next six year in the 54th National Legislature.

Reiterating his campaign pledge, Rep-elect Jones promised to give equal opportunity to all.

"This certificate I don't deserve it; it is not a right neither a privilege, but is by the grace of the Almighty God because I have never been a politician before.

I competed among people who understand the dynamics of Margibi County politics more than I do," Mr. Jones stated.

The Margibi County Representative-elect said that without divine wisdom to lead the district, those development issues outlined in his manifestos will never be actualized, as his development plans are intended to improve the lives of the people of his district.

He reminded the religious leaders that as the elections are over, it was now their responsibility to assist the leadership of Margibi County and Liberia to bring unity and reconciliation among them, thus aiding to foster the needed developments.

He used the occasion to urge all those he ran against and won in the October 10th polls to put aside their differences emanated from the electioneering process and join him seek the welfare of the people of the district.

"We are counting on everyone to work along with this leadership to ensure that district number two is a better place for all of us. We believe that by presenting this certificate to the Almighty God, He will be with this team."

He promised that accountability and transparency are going to be the hallmark of his leadership.

Responding, Sheik Jusuif Moseray, on behalf the Muslims Community, said he was not surprised that the Representative-elect had come back to show his gratitude to God, because he was the only candidate who requested them to intercede on his behalf and craved their supports as religious group.

Sheik Moseray praised the Muslim Community for the huge supports to Ivar and challenged them to collectively work with him for the common good of the district and entire county.

The Muslim cleric admonished Ivar not to disregard engagements and interactions with his constituents in time to come.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian Community, Apostle William N. Johnson said they were glad that their Rep-elect would return to them with appreciation. He noted that this was the first time for an elected official to come back with the "Certification of Election" for the religious community to receive and at the same time request them to keep interceding on his behalf.