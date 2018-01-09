Liberia: CDC Wants to Follow Ellen's Steps

Photo: FrontPage Africa

George Weah at a rally of the Congress for Democratic Change

-Chairman Talks About 'Small' But Efficient Gov't'

President Ellen Johnson Sirlreaf promised a small but efficient government that caters to the needs of the people, yet created the largest governance bureaucracy that absorbs more civil servants than she met.

This is what soon-to-be ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is promising.

In order to facilitate the promise, Madam Sirleaf introduced the much-criticized "downside" policy which affected thousands of civil servants.

Instead, the Liberian leader opened the government by creating new agencies and structures under the guise of supporting governance.

At least this is the same trend the CDC wants to follow as ruling party, according to Chairman Nathaniel McGill.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, CDC Chairman McGill disclosed the will form what he calls a 'Small, but efficient government'.

McGill said the CDC-led government would ensure that employment is created in the private sector where more people will be employed, bragging, "the CDC led government will go down in history after more than 70 years this time, the CDC Government will have in the private sector the highest employer in this country".

McGill maintained that the CDC-led government will also encourage farmers by buying their products for school feeding programs throughout the country.

The CDC National Chairman made it clear the government will ensure "power will be invested in the people by decentralization of governance."

He noted that the victory of the CDC is the first time in 73 years since the True Whig Party took over from the Republican Party in 1944.

According to him, the CDC has been given a clear mandate to reform the economy by ensuring that Liberians take custody of their wealth.

Commenting on the scramble for jobs, McGill said the rush for jobs by the different stakeholders will not bring split among the political parties that formed the CDC.

The CDC is a tripartite coalition bringing together Weah's Congress for Democratic Change that first took part in the 2005 post-war elections, the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) of ex-President Charles Taylor whose former wife (Jewel Howard-Taylor) is now Liberia's first elected female Vice President and the LPDP of former House Speaker Alex Tyler.