Cameroon: Enam 2017-2019 - 'Peace/Unity' Batch Begins Studies

A solemn ceremony to officially open the school year took place at the school premises, yesterday, January 8, 2018.

The new academic year at the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) was officially opened yesterday January 8, 2018 by the Director General of the institution, Mendjana Linus Toussaint. In the presence of the Governor of the Centre Region and other administrators, Mendjana Linus Toussaint baptized the batch "Peace and Unity", to reflect the current need for peace and unity to reign not only in the country but the world at large.

For close to an hour, the Director General took time off to present the institution to the new students pointing out that it is open to all Cameroonians irrespective of their social background. Training at ENAM, he said, is aimed at inculcating into students the spirit of sacrifice, discipline, duty consciousness, physical and mental endurance, rigor and service to the nation.

He underscored that the administration of ENAM does not tolerate any deviance especially those that hinder the peace and unity of the country.

The students, he stressed, need to uphold a positive attitude in serving the nation. "The country is counting on a new generation of civil servants and magistrates; well trained, competent and loyal," Mendjana Linus Toussaint told the 656 students that make up the "Peace and Unity" batch.

The new students were called to uphold the name of their batch wherever they go and to make it a reality throughout their career. In all, 165 students make up the Cycle A Batch of the Administration Division while Cycle B consists of 109 students. 224 students make up the Cycle A in the Magistracy Division, 60 for Cycle B. Cycle A and B of the Financial Division consist of 35 and 63 students respectively. The Common Law section, newly created by a Presidential Decree, is hosting 80 students.

It should be noted that some 80 students are from the Republic of Congo while 48 others are from other CEMAC member countries (Gabon, Chad and Central African Republic). The academic discourse during the solemn reopening focused on the theme, "The Culture of Peace and Living Together."

The Head of the General Administration Section of ENAM, Charles Nanga in his presentation said peace is not only the absence of war and conflicts and that all citizens are the main agents of peace.