Africa Men's Handball Championship - Lions Ready for Competition

The National Men's Handball team continues with training in Sao Paulo, Brazil, ahead of the upcoming 23rd edition of the African Men's Handball Championship in Gabon. For the past one month, the handball Lions have been working hard under the supervision of Head Coach Simon Burchard Menguede to ensure the best results in Gabon.

The training camp in Brazil which is the last before the championship is aimed at making finishing touches and all the necessary adjustments. Sources close to the team say the training is going on without any hitches. As part of their training, the National Men's Handball team has played several friendly matches with some teams in the Brazilian championship.

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, the team beat a team made up of the best Brazilian handball players 35-19. The encounter was the last friendly game before the African Handball Championship in Gabon. It was also described by Brazilian technicians as the most important friendly game for the Cameroonians.

Earlier, on Friday January 5, 2018, the National Men's Handball team beat a local side Opala 36-12. It should be recalled that Cameroon won all their friendly matches during their training in Brazil.

Also, the players visited some strategic areas in Sao Paulo such as the Municipal Council of San Bernado Do Campo and the Escola de Samba Via Via.

The National Men's Handball team is expected to round off training on January 12, 2018. They will return to the country before leaving for Gabon. Cameroon will play in Group A alongside Tunisia, Algeria, Congo and host country, Gabon.