Cameroon: Limbe Stadium Covered

Technicians of the construction company that roofed the West wing of the tribune say, it will take two weeks to put back the seats which were removed before works.

The roofing of the Limbe Omnisport Stadium which was halted during the 2016 Female Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been completed. On a guided tour in the field on Friday December 29, 2017, the Site Engineer of Tianyun Construction Group LTD, Atoh Festus Ngwa said they are done with the roofing of the stadium which signals the completion of works.

He indicated that what is left is the re-installations of the 8 000 seats at the West Wing Tribune which were removed to permit the installation of the roofing system of the tribune.

"In two weeks or even less we shall be able to reinstall all the seats in the West Wing Tribune," he said. The Director of the Limbe Ominsports Stadium, Ekombe née Wanki Pascaline, said the facility which has 20 234 seating capacity is ready for use and meets the prescription of Africa Football Confederation (CAF). She outlined some of the facilities in the stadium which give it an international standard.

She said CAF require that a stadium should have an administrative block which the Limbe Omnisport stadium has. The field boasts of four dressing rooms for players which can permit it to host two different matches on the same day. There is the doping control room, VIP lounge for reception, there are offices reserved for CAF officials and there is the conference room. Match commissioners, delegates, ball pickers among others all have offices.

She recalled that immediately after the 2016 Female AFCON, the Limbe Omnisport Stadium which is located in Ngeme was opened and hosted Division One and Two matches. But the matches and other sporting activities got suspended later on to preserve the edifice to host 2019 AFCON.

So the playing ground is in good shape. With two electrical lines for the football field, officials of the stadium said they are sure for a continous flow of lights. "One line comes from town and the other from SONARA.

So if one of the lines fails us then we will immediately switch to the other line. In case of total blackout, there is a standby generator to provide energy," she explained. The Director expressed the need for the facility to own a bore hole for water supply but quickly added that the authority of Cameroon Water Corporation has assured them of constant water supply before, during and after 2019 AFCON.

With her nine permanent staffers, she said they are up to the task and can provide all the services required. "During events, we will bring in more hired staffers. As of now we are just waiting for AFCON 2019 to begin," she said.

J'aime