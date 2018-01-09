Cameroon: 'Chants Patriotiques' Football Tournament - Razel Football Club Lifts Trophy

They beat the Ministry of External Relations 7-6 through penalty kicks in the final that took place in Yaounde recently.

Razel Football Club of Yaounde are the winners of the fifth edition of the football tournament called "Tournoi Chants Patriotiques" that took place at the Mbida Minkoulou Stadium in Yaounde also known as "Stade Maliens" recently. Organised by the NGO Chants Patriotiques in collaboration with Association Jeunes Promo (AJEPRO), the competition brought together 12 teams from companies and administrations in the country.

The tournament which kicked off on July 22, 2017 was an opportunity for Yaounde inhabitants to develop interest in the sport. In the final Razel FC beat the Ministry of External Relations MINREX FC 7-6 after penalty kicks. At full time the score line was 2-2. Earlier, AMISTIC FC beat the Electricity Development Corporation (EDC FC) 3-0 to win the championship title. The goals for AMISTIC FC were scored by Nanda Adwing, Eko Ntanga and James Arthur.

The trophy for the best player of the tournament went to the goalkeeper of EDC FC, Toya Jean Daniel. Kouagne Abraham from the "Groupe des hoteliers" of Yaounde won the trophy for the best scorer with a total of six goals. The President of Chants Patriotiques, Bertin Nyamsi, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the teams and their willingness to come together as a family.

"The main goal is to enable Cameroonians of all walks of life to be devoted to the development of the culture of peace," he said.

The inter- company tournament for the restoration of citizenship morals has as objective to bring Cameroonians together to be able to face existing challenges. The project "Chants Patriotiques" is an animation project for the development of civic education and citizenship.