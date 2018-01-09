Cameroon: Fako - Five Training Grounds Ready

Officials incharge of the facilities say matches are already being played on the stadia.

Managers of The Buea Town Green Field, Molyko Omnisport Stadium, the Limbe Centenary Stadium, Middle Farms Stadium and the Limbe Omnisport Annex Stadium have declared their training grounds fit for use in any sporting events.

The mangers of the sport facilities made the declaration on December 29, 2017 to Cameroon Tribune in their respective fields. Ekombe née Wanki Pascaline, Limbe Omnisport Annex Stadium Director, said work had long ended in the Limbe Omnisport Annex Stadium training ground before the 2016 Female Africa Cup of Nations.

"It was used as a training ground during the female AFCON. So there is no work to be done there," she clarified. At the Limbe Centenary and the Middle Farms stadia, work had long be done and dusted. The two facilities have been playing host to Division One and Two matches all through last year 2017. This year, 2018, it is going to host international matches.

Journalist and sport analyst, Lesley Angu, indicated that New Stars of Douala has officially expressed their intentions to CAF to play their home matches in the Limbe Centenary Stadium and to use it as her home ground this season. The decision by New Stars, he said, has been applauded by football lovers of the sea side resort town, Limbe.

In Buea, headquarter of the South West Region, a yard man was seen at The Buea Town Green Field cutting grass on the playing ground. He explained that the cutting of the grass is one of the routine works to keep the stadium neat.

That there is no more work there again. The Manager of the Molyko Omnisport Stadium, Njonje Mbua Simon said the sport edifice found in the University of Buea students' neighbourhood is ready for use for any sporting event. "We have constant water flow to irrigate the playing ground; lighting system is functional to permit football matches at nights.

In short, all is in place and the stadium is in full use," he said. According to Njonje Mbua Simon what he need to do now, is to use the human resource at his service in the stadium to have hitchfree encounters in the field. His statements were nodded by the South West Regional Delegate for Sport, Egbe Ignatius Egbe who was observing.