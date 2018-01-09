Cameroon: A Myriad of Hotels for Guests

On their menu are a good number of meals that are eaten in the global village.

Mountain Hotel Buea has credited itself in serving meal to any client from any part of the world. Its menu read meals like stuffed Pasta Shells, Carrot ginger soup, Ratatouille with goat cheese, Polenta cake with mushroom ragu, Onion tart; Teriyaki tofu and vegetable stir fry among many others.

Officials of South West Regional Delegation of Tourism and Leisure said the excellent cuisine of Mountain Hotel can be savoured throughout in the hotel sector across the regions.

The Chief of Service for Statistics at the South West Regional Delegation of Tourism and Leisure, Daniel Sumelong, said that there are over 175 hotels in the region. The bulk of them are found in Fako Diivision with Mountain Hotel and Parliamentarian Flat in Buea among those clocking the classification mark of 4 Stars.

He explained that before the 2016 Female Africa Cup of Nations which a pool was hosted in Limbe, the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure organised several seminars for the hotel sector in the region. During such seminars, the participants' skills were improved in international gastronomy and the core values of hospitality.

Daniel Sumelong said that he is hopeful that such seminars will be organised again before the kick-off of AFCON 2019 which Limbe is going to host a pool. He indicated that almost all the hotels in the region are classified and all of them are in good shape.

Even though some hotels may have customers friendly prices, Daniel Sumelong pointed out that a night in a One Star hotel room is FCFA 15 000 at maximum, with Two Stars having as cost FCFA 22 000 while Three Stars is set at FCFA 85 000. "Regular checks carried out on the hotels indicated that everything is okay," he said.

In Fako Division where Limbe, the town which shall host a pool of AFCON 2019 football jamboree is found, the hotels security services are in intact. It is even more advantageous with the nearness of many military units. Most of the hotels in Limbe are at the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Internet services, translators, outdoor games among others are available. K.