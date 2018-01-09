9 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Ghana: People With Dreads, Stretch Marks, Bleached Skin Disqualified From Ghana's Immigration Recruit Process

By Njideka Agbo

Things just got real in Ghana.

Ghana's Immigration Service has declared that anyone with stretch marks, bleached skin and surgery cuts will be disqualified from its recruit process. The spokesman of the service, Michael Amoako-Attah, told BBC that this measure was taken to ensure the safety of recruits.

He said,

If you have bleached skin or surgical marks on your body during training exercises you may incur some bleeding and that wouldn't help or augur well for the safety of the applicant, because we have seen it before and as much as possible we should avoid re-occurrence."

Prior to this development, the agency had generated a total of N330,084,300 million from the application form which was sold at 50 Ghanaian Cedi, that is N3,890.

The agency received 84, 637 applications for the 500 available positions. Of the number, 47, 477 has been shortlisted for stage two.

