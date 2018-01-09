9 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Believers Throng Serena for Grand Gospel Music Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

Fans from all walks of life attended the live concert.

"This is an annual show to celebrate Christmas with our fans and our supporters. The year has just begun and we have bigger plans in future, where we want to reach out to all people, especially the youth through gospel music," Mushinzimana explained.

The crowd beamed with satisfaction after a thrilling performance. Other performers of the day included Bright Five Singers, who also put up a great performance and did not disappoint. The concert ended at 9.30pm.

Choeur International et ensemble instrumental de Kigali started in 2006 with its main offices at St Paul in Kigali. It is made up of artistes from different choirs across the country.

Rwanda

Lawmakers Urge Rab to Disseminate Research Findings to the Grassroots

Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) has been urged to ensure that its research findings impact Rwandans across the country. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.