Rwanda: Believers Throng Serena for Grand Gospel Music Show

Fans from all walks of life attended the live concert.

"This is an annual show to celebrate Christmas with our fans and our supporters. The year has just begun and we have bigger plans in future, where we want to reach out to all people, especially the youth through gospel music," Mushinzimana explained.

The crowd beamed with satisfaction after a thrilling performance. Other performers of the day included Bright Five Singers, who also put up a great performance and did not disappoint. The concert ended at 9.30pm.

Choeur International et ensemble instrumental de Kigali started in 2006 with its main offices at St Paul in Kigali. It is made up of artistes from different choirs across the country.