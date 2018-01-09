Kenya: Governor Oparanya in Court Over Assault Against Neighbour

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has appeared in court in Butere following a case he in which he is accused of assaulting his neighbour in 2008.

The governor, who was represented by his lawyer, Dr Ken Nyaundi, sat calmly in the dock during proceedings.

Three witnesses - two police officers and a clinical officer - were cross-examined by both the prosecutor, Mr Maina Gachoya, and Dr Nyaundi.

Mr Oparanya was accused of assaulting and causing serious bodily harm to Mr John Waka on August 17, 2008.

Statements indicated that the assault took place at Mr Oparanya's home when the complainant went to ask for the balance of Sh16,600 out Sh30,300 as payment for trees he had planted in the accused's compound.

The accused had earlier paid him Sh13,700.

The prosecutor informed the court that he had listed four witnesses and had produced three and was yet to present one key witness - the doctor who had treated the complaint.

"He is currently out of office and I request for a last adjournment," prayed Mr Gachoya.

Butere Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Makoyo adjourned the case to January 29, 2018 when it will come up for final hearing.