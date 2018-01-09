Angola: Civil Service Pay Rise Among Priorities On Executive's Agenda

Luanda — The salary increase for civil servants is one of the priorities of the Angolan Executive, led by President João Lourenço.

The referred statement was made Monday by the Head of State during a collective interview with national and foreign journalists.

The implementation of this measure, he added, should be accompanied by a reduction in the number of civil servants, but only when the private sector would be in a position to absorb this workforce, said the president.

Concerning the renegotiation of the country's debt, the president said it is one of the ways out for the government to honor its commitments to creditors.

President João Lourenço also explained that a competent firm has been hired to conduct a diagnosis on the accounts of the Sovereign Fund.

João Lourenço promised more support to private entrepreneurs in the management of industries in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) which was under the responsibility of the state, however, this model did not bring about the desired results.

He also said that any the differential between the proposal in the State Budget (OGE) and the daily price of oil in the international market will be used for programmes and projects to be implemented.

The president also reported that the project to build the deepwater port of Dande, in the northern Bengo province, is too be reviewed to correct what seems to hurt transparency, as it can not be attributed to a businessman without public tender.

He said that Angola has no other choice but to boost the diversification of the national economy through austerity.

João Lourenço also spoke of courage and determination in the fight against corruption that has reached the current high-level, due to impunity.

The holder of the Executive Power has manifested opened to supervision of his acts by society, National Assembly and by any organ of the State, according to what is established by the Constitution.