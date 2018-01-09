9 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Civil Service Pay Rise Among Priorities On Executive's Agenda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The salary increase for civil servants is one of the priorities of the Angolan Executive, led by President João Lourenço.

The referred statement was made Monday by the Head of State during a collective interview with national and foreign journalists.

The implementation of this measure, he added, should be accompanied by a reduction in the number of civil servants, but only when the private sector would be in a position to absorb this workforce, said the president.

Concerning the renegotiation of the country's debt, the president said it is one of the ways out for the government to honor its commitments to creditors.

President João Lourenço also explained that a competent firm has been hired to conduct a diagnosis on the accounts of the Sovereign Fund.

João Lourenço promised more support to private entrepreneurs in the management of industries in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) which was under the responsibility of the state, however, this model did not bring about the desired results.

He also said that any the differential between the proposal in the State Budget (OGE) and the daily price of oil in the international market will be used for programmes and projects to be implemented.

The president also reported that the project to build the deepwater port of Dande, in the northern Bengo province, is too be reviewed to correct what seems to hurt transparency, as it can not be attributed to a businessman without public tender.

He said that Angola has no other choice but to boost the diversification of the national economy through austerity.

João Lourenço also spoke of courage and determination in the fight against corruption that has reached the current high-level, due to impunity.

The holder of the Executive Power has manifested opened to supervision of his acts by society, National Assembly and by any organ of the State, according to what is established by the Constitution.

Angola

Executive Authorizes U.S. $70 Million Agreement With World Bank

A financial agreement worth US $ 70 million between the Republic of Angola and the World Bank was authorized in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.