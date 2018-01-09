Mauritius: Education - 25 110 Children Enroll At Grades 1 and 7 for Academic Year 2018

press release

The Admission procedures to Grade 1, formerly Standard I, and Grade 7, previously Form I, are being held today for some 25 110 young Mauritians.

The number of pupils who have joined Grade 1 at primary level this year (excluding fee-paying schools and late applications cases), is 11 610, that is, 10 890 in Mauritius; 713 in Rodrigues; and 7 in Agalega. Around 13 500 students (excluding fee paying schools) have enrolled in the secondary education sector in Grade 7.

The school calendar for the Primary and Secondary Education Sectors for Academic Year 2018, is as follows:

Term

Primary

Secondary

1st Term

Wednesday 10 January to Friday 30 March

Wednesday 10 January to Friday 30 March

2nd Term

Monday 16 April to Friday 13 July

Monday 16 April to Friday 13 July

3rd Term

Monday 13 August to Thursday 1st November

Monday 6 August to Friday 26 October