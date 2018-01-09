Uganda: Three Kaweesi Murder Suspects Released On Bail

Three of the five suspects recently charged with belong belonging to a terrorist group, the Allied Defence Forces (ADF) over the gruesome murder former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have been released on bail.

The three who include Ahmed Senfuka were released on Tuesday on a cash bail of Shs2million and ordered to report to their respective Divisional Police Commanders every second Friday of the month.

However, two of their colleagues were denied bail.

This is the second time Senfuka is being released on bail.

On November 7, 2017, Senfuka was among the seven suspects who had been granted mandatory bail over Kaweesi's murder. He was however, re-arrested by plain-clothed security officers.

Prosecution contends that the suspects and others still at large, between January and March 17, in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja among other places, with intent to influence the government and intimidate the public for social, economic and political gains, involved themselves in terrorism.