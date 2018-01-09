9 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fish Traders Protest Plans to Have Selected Nile Perch Distributors

Nile Perch is one of the most enjoyed fish species in Uganda with many engaged in selling the delicacy.

However, with the Nile perch business booming, traders in Busega Market are concerned about allegations that going forward, all the fish species will be collected at only fish factories for distribution.

The traders say the move is meant to benefit foreign companies by driving the indigenous fish traders, especially the smaller ones, out of business.

They have asked the president to intervene on their behalf.

However, the minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and animal husbandry, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja says the fish traders' fears are unfounded and they are based on a misinterpretation of the Fisheries Act.

According to the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute findings of 2013, many fish factories are bound to close due to the dwindling numbers of fish especially the Nile perch.

