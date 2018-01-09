East Africa: EAC Currencies Show Mixed Reactions

THE regional currencies have opened the year at a mixed reaction while some gaining others losing grounds against a US dollar.

Tanzania and Ugandan shillings seem to lose stability tract showed late last year while Kenyan unit starts on the positive note. Traders forecasting the three shillings will trade along the same path this week.

Tanzania The shilling further depreciated against the US dollar last Friday on the back of increased demand for the foreign unit. Generally the shilling came under pressure for the whole of last week as greenback buyers exceeded dollar supply into the market.

The pair, shilling/dollar, closed the week within the expected range of Tsh 2,225/2,250 and was forecasted to trade in the said range. CRDB Bank said the shilling was expected to trade within the same range this week.

However "we anticipate some price fluctuation as market players even out the demand and supply mismatch," the bank said. Dollar demand is mainly expected to come from the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors as well as traders paying for importation of goods whereas dollar supply will be seen coming from commodity traders--agriculture and Mineral exports.

Uganda

The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Monday but was forecast to weaken due to dollar demand from manufacturing firms and offshore investors selling government debt instruments. The commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,653/3,665 the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 3,650/3,660.

Kenya

The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar with subsiding demand from manufacturers and oil importers likely to keep trades in a narrow price band during Monday's session, traders said.

"[Kenyan] shilling is stable amid dollar inflows from charities," a trader was quoted saying. The commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.20/40 per dollar, compared with 103.25/45 at Friday's close.