East Africa: Tanzania Has Lowest Inflation in East Africa Bloc

TANZANIA has the lowest inflation rate than the rest in East Africa that decreased further to 4.0 per cent from 4.4 per cent recorded in November, 2017. The overall index went up to 109.21 in December, 2017 from 105.04 recorded in December, 2016.

Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of December, 2017 has further decreased to 6.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent recorded in November, 2017. Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home has decreased to 6.7 per cent in December, 2017 from 7.9 per cent recorded in November, 2017.

In addition, the 12 month index change for non-food products has slightly decreased to 2.8 per cent in December 2017 from 2.9 per cent recorded in November, 2017. The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of December, 2017 has decreased to 1.3 per cent from 1.4 per cent recorded in November, 2017.

The NCPI used to compute this type of Inflation Rate excludes food consumed at home and restaurants, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol, diesel, gas, kerosene, charcoal, firewood and electricity. Excluding food and energy which are the most volatile components in the total NCPI could provide a more stable Inflation Rate figure for Policy Makers.

The Consumer Price Index from November, 2017 to December, 2017 has changed by 0.2 per cent, compared to a change of 0.5 per cent recorded in November, 2017. The overall index has increased to 109.21 in December, 2017 from 108.94 recorded in November, 2017.

The increase of the overall index is mainly attributed to price increase for both food and non-food items. Some food items that contributed to such an increase include; maize flour by 1.3 per cent, beans by 1.6 per cent and round potatoes by 4.1 per cent.

Nonfood items that contributed to such an increase include; boy's shirts by 1.4 per cent, women's trousers by 1.1 per cent, kerosene by 0.4 per cent, diesel by 2.0 per cent and petrol by 1.9 per cent. Consumer prices in Kenya decreased 4.5 percent year-on-year in December of 2017, easing from a 4.7 percent rise in the previous month.

It was the lowest inflation rate since May 2013, as prices grew slower for food and housing and utilities. Inflation Rate in Kenya averaged 10.09 percent from 2005 until 2017, reaching an all-time high of 31.50 percent in May of 2008 and a record low of 3.18 per cent in October of 2010.

The year on year inflation rate for Rwanda was 5.3 per cent while for Uganda was 5.7 per cent while Ethiopia records an inflation of 13.5 per cent last month down from 17per cent in previous month.