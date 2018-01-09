8 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Maruwa Shortlisted for Rhinos Job

Black Rhinos have shortlisted former Dynamos development coach Herbert Maruwa to lead their technical team as the army side looks to turn their fortunes around in 2018.

Maruwa, who was part of Callisto Pasuwa's trailblazing Dynamos backroom staff, is returning home from Swaziland where he has made his name at that country's big clubs such as Black Mamba and Mbabane Highlanders.

Rhinos have been hunting for a coach since last month when they announced that Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa, who guided the club on their return to the Premiership in 2017, had been relieved of his duties following a poor outing in the second half of the season.

Under Mtizwa, Chauya Chipembere experienced mixed fortunes and finished seventh on the final table despite having led the log standings for long periods until the mid-season break.

Rhinos officials yesterday said the club is still in the process of selecting the deserving candidates but The Herald understands that they have settled for Maruwa.

Although not much is known about his coaching in Zimbabwe, Maruwa has a CAF A Licence he obtained in 2014 when he was still the Dynamos juniors coach where he groomed players such as Partson Jaure, Blessing Moyo, King Nadolo, Nigel Gandare, Brian Five, Leeroy Murape, Farai Mpasiri, Collins Dhuwa, Carlos Rusere, Abel Gwatidzo, Donald Malajila Brian Chinhoyi and Tichaona Mabvura.

He also coached Eastern Region Division One side Hartley in 2015 before he left for Swaziland.

Reports from Swaziland at the weekend suggested that Maruwa unceremoniously resigned from his job at National First Division log leaders Mbabane Citizens last Friday and had travelled back home to Zimbabwe.

Black Rhinos are looking to compete for the crown this season.

The soldiers exuded the potential last year and they looked very much likely to turn back the hands of time to 1987 when they won their second title.

The army side impressed in the first half of the season which they finished on the summit of the standings but then lost the steam after the break.

That sensational loss of form came at a huge price for Mtizwa's backroom staff with the trio of Jack Mutandagayi, Gift Nyamande and Maronga Nyangela being shown the door midway through the second half of the season.

And they eventually had to fight against relegation, the Rhinos chiefs were convinced that Mtizwa also needed to go at the end of the season.

