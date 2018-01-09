Namibia: New Kunene Governor Takes Office

HUNDREDS of people attended the welcoming ceremony of newly-appointed Kunene governor Marius Sheya, held in the region's capital, Opuwo, on Friday.

The occasion was attended by the six regional councillors, four mayors of the region's major towns, traditional leaders, church leaders, the youth, elders and residents of Kunene.

Kunene Regional Council chairperson Julius Kaujova welcomed the new governor, and thanked President Hage Geingob for appointing "a young, vibrant, dedicated, visionary and diligent leader".

He said Sheya would lead Kunene to reach its vision of becoming a fast-developing region by 2022.

"The regional council will give him the necessary support and cooperation to pull in one direction, coupled with principles of good governance, accountability, transparency and inclusivity as advocated by the presidency," said Kaujova.

Sheya said he was ready to face the challenges of the region over the coming two years, with the support of his two veteran special advisers, Katuutire Kaura and John //Khamuseb.

"I am here to work and develop, not to fight, and you should use my office 24 hours a day," Sheya said.

The former mayor of Outjo urged regional and traditional leaders, elders, the youth and the larger community to avoid political divisions and tribalism, and to work hard for development.

Kaura congratulated the governor on his appointment and pledged a good working relationship.

"Age is just a number. Let us support our youthful leader," he said.

The 29-year-old governor was appointed by President Geingob on 15 December 2017 to replace Angelika Muharukua, who died on 1 October 2017 of a suspected heart attack.

- Nampa