8 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: New Kunene Governor Takes Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

HUNDREDS of people attended the welcoming ceremony of newly-appointed Kunene governor Marius Sheya, held in the region's capital, Opuwo, on Friday.

The occasion was attended by the six regional councillors, four mayors of the region's major towns, traditional leaders, church leaders, the youth, elders and residents of Kunene.

Kunene Regional Council chairperson Julius Kaujova welcomed the new governor, and thanked President Hage Geingob for appointing "a young, vibrant, dedicated, visionary and diligent leader".

He said Sheya would lead Kunene to reach its vision of becoming a fast-developing region by 2022.

"The regional council will give him the necessary support and cooperation to pull in one direction, coupled with principles of good governance, accountability, transparency and inclusivity as advocated by the presidency," said Kaujova.

Sheya said he was ready to face the challenges of the region over the coming two years, with the support of his two veteran special advisers, Katuutire Kaura and John //Khamuseb.

"I am here to work and develop, not to fight, and you should use my office 24 hours a day," Sheya said.

The former mayor of Outjo urged regional and traditional leaders, elders, the youth and the larger community to avoid political divisions and tribalism, and to work hard for development.

Kaura congratulated the governor on his appointment and pledged a good working relationship.

"Age is just a number. Let us support our youthful leader," he said.

The 29-year-old governor was appointed by President Geingob on 15 December 2017 to replace Angelika Muharukua, who died on 1 October 2017 of a suspected heart attack.

- Nampa

Namibia

Farmers Stop Ploughing Due to Lack of Rains

Crop farmers in the Zambezi Region have provisionally suspended the ploughing and planting of their crop fields due to a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.