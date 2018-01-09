Tanzania: Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Business in Dar es Salaam

BUSINESS activities in Dar es Salaam yesterday came to a standstill as downpour pounded the city and its suburbs, paralysing transport, devastating properties and economic activities.

Petty traders, transporters and shopkeepers were among the victims of heavy downpour. In some areas such as Kariakoo, Mwenge, Tegeta and other shopping centres shops remained closed due to floods and lack of customers who failed to access services due to heavy rains and speeding water.

Also some parts of the city experienced power cut, which slowed down various economic activities. Commuter buses operators also counted losses as they spent hours on traffic jam. Speaking to the 'Daily News,' some commuter bus drivers said they have decided to offer services in the sense of 'good samaritan' and not for business and profit making purposes.

Abdallah Shomvi who ply Mbagala Rangi tatu-Ubungo Mawasiliano route said it took him more than four hours to move from Ubungo Mawasiliano to Mbagala. He said there was a terrible traffic along Mandela express road.

"As you can see we are not moving at all, but we cannot abandon our passengers, the only thing we do is to switch off vehicles and wait for miracles," he said. Moreover, the authorities were also forced to close for some hours a part of Morogoro road 'jangwani section' as Msimbazi running water covered the bridge.

Passengers using the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDART) buses to Mbezi, Kimara and Kinondoni via Jangwani were stranded after the transport services were shelved for some hours. Head of UDART communication unit, Mr Deus Buganywa said in a statement that the company had decided to temporarily suspend its services from 9:00 am until further notice.

Tanzania Metrological Agency (TMA) has issued an alert saying some parts of the country will experience heavy rains today, Thursday, January 4 and tomorrow. On January 3, 2018, the Tanzania Metrological Agency (TMA) listed regions which would receive therains in Southern Coast which included Lindi and Mtwara, South western Highlands consisting of Mbeya, Iringa, Songwe and Rukwa together with Dar es Salaam and Coast.

"Coastal winds are expected to reach 30km/hr blowing from north for the Northern Coast and at 20km/hr for the Southern Coast," reads part of the TMA statement.