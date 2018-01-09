Egyptian Army Will Remain Pillar for Values - Minister

Defense and Military Production Minister Sedki Sobhy said that the Egyptian army will remain a pillar of values and an example of hard work and devotion for the sake of the homeland.

The efforts exerted by the Armed Forces to support the endeavors of construction, development and uprooting terrorism foil the schemes that target the security of Egypt and the Arab world, he noted.

This came during the meeting held with the teaching staff and students of Nasser Higher Military Academy.

The meeting began with observing a minute of silence over Egypt's martyrs who passed away during the recent counter-terrorism operations.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to them on the occasion of the new year.

He further pointed out the vital role played by the academy in qualifying generations of Armed Forces' commanders and officers and upgrading their scientific and intellectual levels so as to be aware of the regional and international events as well as its reflection on the Egyptian national security.

Sobhy asserted that Egypt will remain a secure country with its national unity.

The meeting was attended by a number of top brass.

MENA