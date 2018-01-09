9 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Army Will Remain Pillar for Values - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Defense and Military Production Minister Sedki Sobhy said that the Egyptian army will remain a pillar of values and an example of hard work and devotion for the sake of the homeland.

The efforts exerted by the Armed Forces to support the endeavors of construction, development and uprooting terrorism foil the schemes that target the security of Egypt and the Arab world, he noted.

This came during the meeting held with the teaching staff and students of Nasser Higher Military Academy.

The meeting began with observing a minute of silence over Egypt's martyrs who passed away during the recent counter-terrorism operations.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to them on the occasion of the new year.

He further pointed out the vital role played by the academy in qualifying generations of Armed Forces' commanders and officers and upgrading their scientific and intellectual levels so as to be aware of the regional and international events as well as its reflection on the Egyptian national security.

Sobhy asserted that Egypt will remain a secure country with its national unity.

The meeting was attended by a number of top brass.

MENA

Egypt

Sisi Receives His Eritrean Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki who started on Tuesday 9/1/2018 a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.