Namibia: School Exchange Programme Under Threat

A DISAGREEMENT between an exchange programme director from Gesamtschule Quelle, Bielefeld, Germany and the Ella du Plessis High School principal threatens the exchange programme between the two institutions.

The 23-year-old programme covers pupils, teachers, linguistics, as well as cultural exchanges.

Walter Scherer, who represents Gesamtschule Quelle, wrote to The Namibian late last year, accusing Ella du Plessis High School principal Jakavaza Kavari of being an obstacle.

Scherer said Kavari was "an obstacle to a successful and rewarding exchange".

"After three years with Kavari in office, educational goals have been neglected.

"Kavari makes long-term planning impossible by delaying important pre-project communications," Scherer said, adding that Kavari imposes personal wishes on project ideas.

Scherer also accused Kavari and his management team of not creating circumstances at the school which support the projects.

"Many frustrating and empty situations resulted from this, time wasted due to this lack of interest from his side," he lamented.

Scherer claimed that some buildings at Ella Du Plessis need renovations and that the living conditions in the hostel were terrible.

The Bavarian teachers organisation, he said, has vowed to stop sending young teachers to Ella du Plessis from this year after receiving complaints over the past three years.

"In conclusion, Kavari left me with a bad impression when he slapped a learner in the face twice on November 6 [2017]. We were shocked as corporal punishment is against the Namibian Constitution," he said.

Kavari denied the allegations and said: "I am in full support of the programme. I do not have a problem with it."

He also said Scherer would not say that.

"Maybe, you misunderstood him," Kavari said, adding that he was trying to get a German student teacher to come to Namibia.

This, Kavari said, failed because they could not put through the request on time because of internet problems.