9 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: House Approves Presidential Decree On Joining International Agreement On Olive Oil

The House of Representatives approved on Monday 8/1/2018 a presidential decree No. 560 / 2017 on joining the International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives, that was adopted in Geneva on October 9, 2015.

Undersecretary of the committee of agriculture, irrigation, food security and animal wealth committee and Rapporteur of the joint constitutional-agricultural committee Hisham el Hossary said that Egypt had joined the International Olive Council IOC since 1964 and it had positive effects on its economy, especially in the agriculture and olive industry fields and contributed to improving the physical and chemical properties of the olive oil.

Egypt's accession to the agreement would enable it to make use of the financial grants it receives with the aim of supporting the olive cultivation especially in light of the new initiative adopted by the leadership for planting one million olive trees within the framework of the project that aims to plant 1.5 million olive trees in the Western Desert, he added.

