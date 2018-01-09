Egypt Bourse Gains EGP 7 Billion

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) continued registering record highs during Monday's trading after the Christmas holiday to gain EGP seven billion.

The indexes posted collective gains amid purchase operations by foreign institutions and investment funds.

The market capital reached EGP 835.3 billion which is the highest figure recorded in the history of the EGX.

The EGX 30 benchmark index upped by 1.16 percent to reach 14,953.17 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SMEs) increased by 0.02 percent to reach 832.49 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index rose by 0.35 percent to record 1,977.08 points.

MENA