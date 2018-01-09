Egypt: NEA - Presidential Election On March 16, to Run for 3 Days

The National Election Authority (NEA), Chaired by Chancellor Lashin Ibrahim, announced on Monday 8/1/2018 that the presidential election for expatriates will be held for three days starting March 16,2018.

The commission added that the elections will be held domestically for three days starting March 26.

In case of a run-off, the round will last for three days starting April 19 for expatriates, the NEA said, adding that it will run for three days starting April 24 for nationals inside Egypt.

The National Election Authority (NEA) added that candidates can submit their candidacy applications

starting January 20 until January 29.

The NEA noted that the final list of candidates will be announced on February 24.

The results of the first round of the election will be announced on April 2 while the final results, after the second round, will be announced on May 1, the Authority further said.

MENA