9 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: NEA - Presidential Election On March 16, to Run for 3 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Election Authority (NEA), Chaired by Chancellor Lashin Ibrahim, announced on Monday 8/1/2018 that the presidential election for expatriates will be held for three days starting March 16,2018.

The commission added that the elections will be held domestically for three days starting March 26.

In case of a run-off, the round will last for three days starting April 19 for expatriates, the NEA said, adding that it will run for three days starting April 24 for nationals inside Egypt.

The National Election Authority (NEA) added that candidates can submit their candidacy applications

starting January 20 until January 29.

The NEA noted that the final list of candidates will be announced on February 24.

The results of the first round of the election will be announced on April 2 while the final results, after the second round, will be announced on May 1, the Authority further said.

MENA

Egypt

Sisi Receives His Eritrean Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki who started on Tuesday 9/1/2018 a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.