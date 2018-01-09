Zimbabwe: Redcliff to Construct Water Treatment Plant

Redcliff Town Council is set to construct its water treatment plant in a bid to solve perennial water woes, Mayor Fred Kapuya has said.

Redcliff is being supplied water by Kwekwe City Council, with the satellite town owing in excess of $14 million in unpaid water bills. This has seen Redcliff resorting to rationing water and restricting residents to only two days of running water per week. In an interview, Mr Kapuya said the town would soon embark on a water plant project with the help of donors and Government.

"The project is now in motion after we recently held a ground-breaking ceremony as well as applying to Government for a go-ahead on our plans to be independent in terms of water and sewer reticulation system," he said.

Mr Kapuya, who could not reveal the name of donors of the new water plant project, said they had also approached the office of the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs to make sure that Government responded to their application in time.

"We hope Government will quickly respond to our application," he said. The new Government has reiterated the need to curb bureaucratic issues and we have approached the office of the Minister of State for Midlands Affairs to make sure that our project kick-starts as soon as possible." Meanwhile, Mr Kapuya said Redcliff residents have gone for a week without water after a pump that supplies water to the town broke down.

"We asked Kwekwe City on the reasons why we were not getting water and they told us that a pump that supplies us had broken down and they were facing financial problems to repair it. This is why we have seen the need and urgency for us to be independent as a town," he said.