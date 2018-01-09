Angola: Relations Between Angola and Portugal On Portuguese Press Headlines

Luanda — Following Monday's collective interview of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the international press has highlighted issues related to the tensions in the relationship between Angola and Portugal.

Diário de Notícias, a Portuguese newspaper, highlighted the former Angolan vice president, Manuel Vicente's trial case, considered "an offense", by president João Lourenço, also underlining the intention of the Head of State to see the matter resolved in Angola.

The Portuguese radio station TSF said on its headlines "João Lourenço says that Portuguese justice attitude is "an offense" to Angola and that the "ball is in Portugal's court".

In question is the Operation Fizz, a process in which former vice-president of Angola and former State -run Oil company's CEO, Manuel Vicente, who is suspected of having corrupted Orlando Figueira in Portugal when the last was a member of the Public Prosecutor's Office, which investigates the most serious, organized and sophisticated crime, namely of an economic nature.

The Portuguese news Agency (Lusa) quoted President Joao Lourenço on the fact that he "hopes that Eduardo dos Santos will fulfill his promise to retire from politics in 2018".

Other highlights were related to the numbers of dismissals made by President João Lourenço during his first 100 days ahead of the Executive, among them that of Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former president José Eduardo dos Santos as well as high ranking army officers to which João Lourenço said they were "as many as necessary."