9 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Ahly Defeat Zamalek 3-0 in Cairo Derby

Al-Ahly defeated their rivals Zamalek 3-0 in a Cairo derby in the Premier League on Monday 8/1/2018.

Just three minutes into the game, the Red Devils netted by Momen Zakaria.

In minute 33, the White Knights lost a change to score the equalizer from a penalty, kicked by striker Bassem Morsi and blocked by Mohamed Shenaway.

Later before the end of the first half, Abdellah el-Said scored the second for Al-Ahly from a penalty.

As Zamalek rushed to score in the second half, Ahly exploited a counter-attack to boost their advance to 3-0 in minute 53.

The three-point win was enough for Al-Ahly to top the Premier League, with 39 points in their pocket. Zamalek remained fourth with 28 points.

