Angola: Artists Encouraged to Join Professional, Mutualist Associations

Dundo — The Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, on Monday in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, said that through professional and mutualist associations, as well as through the patronage system and the private sector, Angolan artists can get socio-professional support.

According to the minister, in her speech delivered at the country's main commemoration ceremony of the National Culture Day, marked last Monday, artists are required to resort to health insurance and other forms of socioeconomic protection, so that they can prevent future vulnerabilities.

"We need to understand that the State does not have funds for this aim and this is not the role of the Culture Ministry. (...) We cannot accept that there are people who intend to reduce the activity of the Culture Ministry to acts of logistical assistance to artists", she emphasised.

Carolina Cerqueira then explained that the cultural activity has to be sponsored by firms and services, through concrete programmes, reason why soon the authorities will have to define the type of fiscal incentives a firm can get by sponsoring cultural activities.