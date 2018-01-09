Luanda — With the aim of improving the position they achieved in the previous season, the board of Progresso do Sambizanga Club have hired a new coach for the senior males football team, namely Hélder Teixeira.

This was revealed last Monday, in Luanda, by the club's vice chairman, Manuel Dias, who confirmed that the 47 year-old Hélder Teixeira will definitely replace coach Kito Ribeiro.

Hélder Teixeira, who left Santa Rita de Cássia team from the northern Uige Province, has signed a two-season contract with Progresso do Sambizanga, who ended the last championship in the eighth position with 41 points.

Hélder Teixeira started his coaching career in the year 2008 at Recreativo da Caála Club of the central Huambo Province. He has also coached Benfica do Huambo and 1º de Maio de Benguela.