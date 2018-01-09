South Africa: Zuma, Kenyatta to Hold Talks in Durban

President Jacob Zuma is set to hold talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at Dr John Dube residence in Durban, the presidency has said in a statement.

The presidency said that Kenyatta is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration on November 28.

"South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering," the statement said.

The two heads of state will also "share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments".

Source: News24